Attack on Azerbaijani embassy under investigation

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri hold a phone conversation with his Azeri counterpart on the incident that took place in Azerbaijan Embassy in late January.

From the very beginning of the incident, the Islamic Republic of Iran has investigated and pursued its various aspects through diplomacy and bilateral cooperation, the official said.

The Attorney General also called for the interaction of judicial cooperation between the two friendly and neighboring countries.

He expressed hope that, as in the past, judicial and political cooperation would lead to the development of a deep bond between the two nations.

The Azerbaijani foreign ministry has said in a statement that the head of the embassy's security team was killed while two other members of the team were injured in the assault.

Immediately after the incident, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the incident in Azerbaijan Embassy was not a terrorist attack as the personal incentives of the attacker were involved in committing the crime.

The Iranian foreign ministry has strongly condemned the attack and offered condolences to the Azerbaijan Republic.

