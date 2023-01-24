$5.4 bn worth of goods exported from Iran's Khuzestan

According to Behrouz Qareh-Beigi, a total of 13.8 million tons of goods worth $5.4 billion were exported from Khuzestan Province during the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Jan. 20), registering a 5% in terms of weight compared with the corresponding period of last year.

He underlined that petrochemical products, steel, agricultural products, construction materials, mechanical and electronic equipment, aquatics products, and food were the main products exported during the period.

The main destinations were the UAE, Iraq, China, Southeast Asia, Turkey, Russia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, he further noted.

He said that a total of 15.5 million tons of goods worth $9.2 billion were imported from Khuzestan Province during the same period.

Referring to the export to Iraq, Qareh-Beigi underscored that a total of 4.91 million tons of non-oil goods worth $669.8 million were exported from Khuzestan Province during the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Jan. 20), registering a 4% and 13% rise in terms of weight and value compared with the corresponding period of last year.

