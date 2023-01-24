Kuwait MPs call for sanctioning Sweden over insulting Quran

As many as 41 members of the Kuwaiti Parliament, in a statement, condemned Rasmus Paludan's insulting act, saying that this incident is repeated from time to time with the consent of governments, while such acts go against international laws and treaties.

The statement said that such desecration of the holy Quran hurts the feelings of Muslims throughout the world and condemned the Swedish government's granting permission to burn the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Kuwaiti parliamentarians also asked all parliaments in the world to sanction the Swedish government and all governments that do not respect Muslims' sanctities.

The Kuwaiti MPs further noted that such insults will not reduce the sanctity of the holy Qoran in the hearts of Muslims.

