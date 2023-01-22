OIC condemns sacrilege of Holy Quran in Sweden

In a statement condemning the crimes committed by some elements in burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Stockholm, the OIC secretary-general stressed that the heinous act was carried out with the permission of the Swedish authorities.

Hissein Brahim Taha added that the provocative act has targeted Muslims and insulted their sacred values.

He called for collective international efforts to block similar measures and support the fight against Islamophobia.

Earlier, many Arab and Islamic countries strongly condemned the move.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani condemned in the strongest terms the burning of the holy Quran in the European country of Sweden.

Also, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday criticized Sweden for giving a permit for a planned burning of the Quran.

