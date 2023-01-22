Hakim categorically condemns sacrilege of holy Quran

The reaction comes after a Swedish right-wing leader received permission from his country's government to burn the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Ammar al-Hakim termed the move as a main insult to the beliefs of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.

He called on the authorized officials in Sweden to pursue any measures contrary to international law on the necessity of refraining from insulting the beliefs of followers of all religions.

He also warned against the attempts of some groups that are desperately seeking to spread hatred among nations.

Earlier on Saturday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by a right-wing politician in Stockholm.

Also on January 21, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani condemned in the strongest terms the burning of the holy Quran.

TM/IRN85006449