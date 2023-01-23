Iran, Pakistan continue anti-terrorism cooperation

"Iran and Pakistan are brother countries and our hearts beat for each other," Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated in a press conference on Monday.

Referring to the issue of terrorism on Pakistan's borders with Afghanistan and the use of terrorist elements from Afghanistan's territory, Asif added, "Pakistan, along with Iran and Afghanistan, will never allow its territory to be used against its neighbors."

Islamabad is in contact with Tehran and the two countries will not allow the terrorists to create danger against their land and people, he added.

Last week, the Pakistani foreign ministry spokesperson stressed the importance of developing Tehran-Islamabad ties and said that Pakistan will never allow its territory to be used against Iran.

