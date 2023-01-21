  1. Politics
Jan 21, 2023, 10:42 AM

Senior Saudi army cmdr. reportedly killed in Khamis Mushait

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Some unconfirmed news reported that a Saudi army commander has been killed in Khamis Mushait city in Saudi Arabia.

On Friday night, Saudi sources announced the death of Major General Amer al-Shehri, the commander of the ground forces of the Saudi army in the border area of ​​Khamis Mushait near Yemen.

The Saudi sources claimed that this Saudi commander died of a heart attack.

So far, no official media has not confirmed the news about the death of the Saudi commander. But some Yemeni sources say the Saudi commander was killed by the Yemeni forces in the Khamis Mushait.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale attacks against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

