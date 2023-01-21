Iran strongly condemns desecration of holy Quran in Sweden

In a statement on Saturday, the spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned insulting the Holy Quran in European countries, this time in Sweden.

Kan'ani added, "unfortunately, some European countries, as in the past, under the false pretext of supporting freedom of speech, allow the extremists and radicals to spread hatred against Islamic sanctities and values, and despite their claims on advocating human rights, they are institutionalizing anti-Islamism and Islamophobia in their communities."

The spokesman added, "Repeating the desecration of the holy book of one and a half billion Muslims is a clear example of spreading hatred and promoting violence against all Muslims, and such actions have nothing to do with freedom of speech and expression."

Kanani emphasized, "The people in the Muslim world expect the Swedish government to prevent the repetition of such anti-Islamic behavior and not to let the perpetrators of hurting the feelings of Muslims go unpunished."

MNA