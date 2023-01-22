Hezbollah strongly condemns insulting Quran in Sweden

Dubbing the insulting action a criminal act that occurred following a long chain of shameful insults to the sanctities of Muslims, Hezbollah called on the Islamic governments and organizations, as well as religious authorities to condemn the insult.

"We consider the Swedish government to be fully responsible for this heinous act and we ask it to immediately punish the perpetrators and prevent the repetition of such a crime," the statement added.

Earlier, many Arab and Islamic countries strongly condemned the move.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani condemned in the strongest terms the burning of the holy Quran in the European country of Sweden.

Also, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday criticized Sweden for giving a permit for a planned burning of the Quran.

According to reports, Swedish right-wing leader Rasmus Paludan received permission from his country's government to burn the Holy Qur’an in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. He was protected by the police while committing the act.

