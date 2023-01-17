IRGC Navy Force holds drill in Persian Gulf

The exercise included testing the sea cruise missile systems in different classes, bomber and pinpoint drones with multiple and simultaneous objectives, and unmanned subsurface intelligent systems. Firing rockets from helicopters and rangers' heliborne maneuvers were also conducted during this drill.

All of the defense components in this drill had a very favorable performance, according to Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.

Stressing that this exercise was different from other ones that have been conducted before, Tangsiri cited that several other actions were also successfully carried out during this drill including attack vessels and missile launchers surface combat, firing sea cruise missiles and different types of rockets, extensive offensive and defensive minelaying, and firing and simultaneously hitting rockets and sea cruise missiles from two different geographies at a specific target.

Including the exercise in the list of the IRGC Navy's annual preparation programs, Rear Admiral Tangsiri said that trans-regional powers are well aware of the preparations of the IRGC Navy forces to decisively confront any threat.

