Iran, Belgium FMs discuss mutual ties, consular issues

Hadja Lahbib, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium made the phone call to her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday evening to discuss issues of mutual interest.

According to the Iranian foreign ministry's telegram channel, the two diplomats exchanged conferred on issues of interest between the two countries.

They also expressed hope that in light of cooperation and joint efforts, relations between the two countries will expand more than before.

The latest developments revolving around consular cooperation were another topic discussed by the two foreign ministers.

This was the second telephone conversation between Iranian and Belgian diplomats after their latest phone call on Dec. 14, 2022.

MNA/spox