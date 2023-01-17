  1. Politics
US begins training Ukrainian forces in Germany, Oklahoma

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – The US has stepped up its training of Ukrainian soldiers to teach military tactics at an American base in Germany and instruction on how to operate a complex air defense system in Oklahoma, military officials said.

The training and weapons are intended to strengthen Ukraine’s offensive and defensive capabilities amid the Ukraine war. 

The training in Germany is aimed at studying complex military tactics that could improve the ability of Ukraine’s army to launch new offensives and defend against Russian attacks. Around 500 soldiers will receive what the military calls combined arms training in southern Germany, according to the defense official quoted by the New York Times. 

Meanwhile, around 100 Ukrainian soldiers on Jan. 16 arrived at Fort Still training base in Oklahoma, where they will be trained to use Patriot air defense systems. The US announced it would supply Patriots to Ukraine at the end of December ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington, D.C. 

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters that Pentagon's decision to train the Ukrainian military to operate Patriot missile defense systems confirms the involvement of the US in the conflict in Ukraine. 

