UK FM to face more restrictions for supporting Kyiv

The Russian diplomat drew attention to Cleverly's statements after restrictions had been imposed against him. "If this is the price for supporting Ukrainian freedom, then I'm happy to be sanctioned," James Cleverly said.

"This is for your anti-Russian course and personal sanctions. But you will yet have to answer for the support of the Kiev regime and neo-Nazism," the diplomat blogged on her Telegram channel, TASS reported.

Zakharova reported on January 14 that Cleverly and the UK’s Chief of the General Staff Patrick Sanders were put on the recently published Russian retaliatory sanctions list of 36 people. She explained that the decision to add a number of members of the United Kingdom's cabinet, security officials and journalists to the Russian stop list was made in view of the anti-Russian course continued by the UK government.

MNA/PR