UK recalls ambassador from Tehran after spy execution

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, who leveled baseless human rights claims against Tehran on Saturday, once again claimed, “Our response to Iran is not limited to today. We are reviewing further action."

Akbari, 61, was arrested in 2019 after he returned to Tehran from London, where he has relatives. Akbari had engaged with British spies and received cash and other benefits from MI6, including a British passport, €1.8mn, £265,000, and $50,000.

The ex-official Akbari was executed on Saturday Iran’s judiciary sentenced him to death on charges of spying for UK MI6.

The trial of Akbari was held in the presence of his lawyer and the death sentence was issued based on “substantiated evidence".

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry in a statement on Wednesday afternoon provided further details about Akbari and his arrest.

