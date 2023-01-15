London reviews backing for Iran nuclear deal

Circumstances have changed since the negotiation process for the revival of the 2015 deal began and Britain is reviewing its options regarding involvement, the Telegraph newspaper said, citing senior government people it didn’t identify.

Revival of the agreement that limits Iran’s nuclear program could pave the way for the US to lift sanctions and allow Iranian energy exports back onto world markets, the source said.

Relations between Iran and the UK have been strained in recent months in the wake of the UK's interference in Iran's domestic affairs and the riots plotted by this European country.

Earlier on Saturday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Britain's Ambassador to Tehran Simon Shercliff in reaction to the UK's unconventional interventions in Iran's internal affairs, including national security.

Akbari was executed on Saturday on charges of spying for the British intelligence agency.

Iran’s judiciary issued a death sentence against Akbari who was arrested by the intelligence forces on charges of spying for foreign intelligence agencies.

The trial of Akbari was held with the presence of his lawyer and the death sentence was issued based on “substantiated evidence".

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry in a statement on Wednesday afternoon provided further details about Akbari and his arrest.

It named Akbari, a former deputy defence minister, as “one of the most infiltrating agents of the spying service of the evil UK in the country’s sensitive and strategic centers,” noting that he was identified and arrested after a “long and multi-layered process” involving “counter-intelligence” and “deception operation.”

MNA/PR