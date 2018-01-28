Amir-Abdollahian: Charges against Iran over Yemen completely baseless

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – In a meeting with UN envoy, Iranian official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, “The charges against Iran over Yemen are completely baseless.”

In a meeting with the UN special representative for Iraq Ján Kubiš on Sunday, Iranian Parliament’s General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, “In spite of the constructive efforts of the United Nations, the US is transferring failed and defeated ISIL leaders from Iraq and Syria to the north of Afghanistan. These efforts to maintain ISIL and terrorism can be extremely dangerous for the future of Iraq, the region and the world. The continuation of the US regional game of using ISIL in Afghanistan is yet another strategic mistake by the White House.”

He then referred to the Yemeni crisis and the US’ false missile-related accusations against Iran and said, “The charges against Iran over Yemen are completely baseless. Tehran has never advocated a military solution to the region and Yemen. Yemen’s future belongs to all Yemeni people. We have said it from the beginning that the solution to the Yemen crisis is purely a political one.”

For his part, Kubiš said, “Our duty is to help the Iraqi government and people to maintain unity and enforce the constitution.”

He hoped that the timely holding of elections with the maximum participation of the Iraqis in the election and forming of a new Iraqi government would help the Iraqis reap the benefits of defeating the forces of ISIL.

Praising Iran’s constructive role in combating terrorism in Iraq, he said, “Undoubtedly, the resolution of the differences between Baghdad and Erbil and the active presence of all Iraqis will help to make elections ever more effective.”



