The shameful caricatures recently published by Charlie Hebdo have received widespread condemnation.

Different rallies were held in Tehran and Qom in Iran.

People of Qom from all walks of life held a big rally to condemn the French authorities for the sacrilegious cartoons on Sunday morning.

Following that a rally was held in front of the French Embassy in the Iranian capital to denounce the shameful caricatures on Sunday afternoon.

