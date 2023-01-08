French magazine act came after West's failure in riots

Speaking in a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Raeisi pointed to the recent publishing of sacrilegious cartoons by the French magazine Charlie Hebdo and said that "Resorting to insults and sacrilegious acts under the pretext of freedom show clearly the absurdity of the logic of the rude enemies and their disappointment at the conspiracy they orchestrated to instigate riots and insecurity in the country."

He also pointed to the recent rude remarks by US president of Biden against other nations, saying his comments brought the memory of US colonialism in mind.

The Iranian president further said that Biden's remarks also showed the true face of the US claims on human rights and the rights of women.

Raeisi went on to point to the economic policies that his administration is pursuing and said that his regular visits to different provinces aim to get to know people's problems in face-to-face meetings.

