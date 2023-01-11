Iran expresses regret over Swedish Court of Appeal measures

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not fail to protect the rights of its citizens across the world, Kan’ani called on the Swedish government to take note of the human, legal and consular rights of this Iranian citizen.

Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian judiciary official who has been illegally incarcerated in Sweden, during a court of appeal on Wednesday said his trial has not been fair, a statement that prompted the judge to order his microphone to be turned off.

The first session of the court of appeal was held on Wednesday at Svea Court of Appeal, Stockholm.

Nouri was arrested immediately upon his arrival at the Stockholm Airport three years ago. Swedish authorities alleged that he was involved in the execution and torture of the members of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) in 1988.

In July, a Swedish court sentenced Nouri to life imprisonment. The court, which was described by Iranian officials as illegal, convicted Nouri of so-called war crimes and crimes against humanity, based on allegations leveled by the MKO terrorist cult.

Nouri, who has been put in solitary confinement since his illegal arrest, used the Wednesday tribunal to protest his unfair trial and treatment in Sweden.

“I consider this court unjust and will not attend the court as long as my problems are not addressed,” IRNA quoted him as saying at the beginning of the session as he was protesting the court for not allowing him to consult with his lawyers before the start of the session.

“Mr Judge! Let justice be established in your court! I have been counting down the seconds for this day so as to talk to you. Don’t hold a sham trial!” Nouri said.

Back in mid-July, the Iranian Foreign Ministry described the sentence as “illegal and contrary to the principles of international law,” calling the tribunal “incompetent” and the legal proceedings “illegal.”

MNA