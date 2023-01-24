Netherlands not to pullout its troops from Iraq: FM

According to local Iraqi media, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Tuesday that his country will continue to train Iraqi and Peshmerga forces.

He made the remarks after his meeting with the Iraqi Kurdish region's prime minister Nechirvan Barzani in a joint press conference in Erbil.

The Netherlands is part of the US-led international coalition with the alleged mission of fighting the ISIL terrorist group.

The Netherlands has about 1,400 military forces in Iraq, which operate mainly under the command of the British military in the south of the country.

Previously, former Dutch Minister of Defense Jozeph "Henk" Kamp and former foreign minister Ben Knapen stated in a letter to the Dutch parliament in November last year that the Netherlands will extend its military mission in Iraq until December 31, 2022.

The remarks by the Dutch top diplomat came despite a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament calling for the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Iraqi soil.

MNA/IRN85008443