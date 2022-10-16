Turkey conducts new drone attack on N Iraq

Turkish drones attacked the Sidekan district of Erbil city, according to the reports.

A local source said that a civilian was injured due to the attack.

No further details have been published yet.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial and artillery attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

Baghdad has called Turkey's attacks an example of aggression against Iraqi territory and demanded the withdrawal of its troops from northern Iraq.

