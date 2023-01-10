3 PMU forces martyred, injured in Saladin province

One PMU force was martyred and two others were injured during the operation, according to the reports.

During the PMU operation, the ISIL forces that attacked the east of Saladin province were forced to flee the region.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Recently, the ISIL group carried out a series of attacks on the areas of Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala, and Jalawla suburbs, and east of Saladin. Some security sources reported the existence of ISIL training centers in the Anbar desert in western Iraq and the border with Syria.

