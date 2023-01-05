US loots 60 trucks, tankers of Syrian wheat, oil

Local sources from al-Yarubiyah countryside in Hasaka told SANA on Wednesday that a convoy of 36 tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil was brought out by US forces to their bases in northern Iraq through the illegitimate al-Mahmoudiya crossing in the far eastern countryside of Hasaka.

The sources added that another convoy consisting of 24 trucks and tankers accompanied by US military vehicles carrying stolen oil and wheat from the Syrian al-Jazeera region brought them out through the illegitimate al-Walid crossing.

The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of ISIL terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

Several countries, including Russia and China, have condemned US actions in plundering the Syrian resources and have called on Washington to stop its continued looting of the war-torn country’s natural resources.

MNA/PR