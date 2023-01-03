Martyr Soleimani remembered in India

On the third anniversary of the martyrdom of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in a US attack in Iraq in early 2020, a commemoration ceremony was held in Mumbai in India.

The ceremony was held in the Iranians' Dungaree mosque where Molana Seyyed Qazi Askari delivered a speech to talk about the sacrifices that the two commanders made in the fight against ISIL terrorists in defense of the Zainabiya holy shrine in Syria.

"General Soleimani's relentless efforts wiped out ISIL from the Earth. Their [enemies] sinister plans to establish a fake 'Islamic state' were met with the resistance strategy of General Soleimani, who helped the region to get rid of their malicious presence."

Also in this regard, an Indian political observer told a local newspaper that the top Iranian general was played a key role in defeating ISIL in Iraq and Syria.

MNA/IRN84988033