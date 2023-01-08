  1. World
Drone reportedly targeted by US over Ain al-Assad base

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iraqi media sources reported the crash of an unidentified drone that was flying over Ain al-Asad.

Sabreen News on Sunday reported that an unidentified drone that was flying over the US-run Ain al-Assad Airbase in Iraq’s province of al-Anbar crashed.

Moments later, Sabereen News reported that the US air defence in Ain al-Assad had targeted the drone.

Official Iraqi sources have not yet commented on the incident.

Ain al-Assad Air Base was the second largest US military airbase in Iraq. Until January 2010, it was the home of the II Marine Expeditionary Force/Multi-National Force West. 

