Drone reportedly targeted by US over Ain al-Assad base

Sabreen News on Sunday reported that an unidentified drone that was flying over the US-run Ain al-Assad Airbase in Iraq’s province of al-Anbar crashed.

Moments later, Sabereen News reported that the US air defence in Ain al-Assad had targeted the drone.

Official Iraqi sources have not yet commented on the incident.

Ain al-Assad Air Base was the second largest US military airbase in Iraq. Until January 2010, it was the home of the II Marine Expeditionary Force/Multi-National Force West.

