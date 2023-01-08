VIDEO: Dozen of Iranian missiles targeted US airbase in 2020

US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani along with senior Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an air raid on Jan. 3. Iran called it an act of ‘state terrorism’ and vowed to take ‘harsh revenge’ which came five days later when Iranian missiles hit the US’ Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq.
TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – On January 8, 2020, at least a dozen of ballistic missiles targeted the US-run Ain al-Assad Airbase in Iraq’s province of al-Anbar in retaliation for the assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Gen. Soleimani.
