Iran envoy urges Lebanese nation to decide its destiny

Mojtaba Amani made the remarks in a ceremony that was held on the occasion of the victory anniversary of the Islamic Republic in Lebanon.

He said that the stance of the Islamic Republic on the issue of electing a president for Lebanon is that the Lebanese nation should decide its own destiny without foreign meddling.

He called on all Lebanese political groups and parties to reach an understanding to this end.

Iran’s real power does not lie in its missiles and weaponry, he said, adding that the country’s true power lies in its human resources.

Iran’s might has increased despite going through imposed sanctions and orchestrated unrest in the country, he further noted.

AMK/IRN85028655