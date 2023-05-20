Iran envoy blasts arrogant powers' empty promises

Iranians are aware of the plots of the arrogant powers who give empty economic promises to countries in return for retreating from military power, Mojtaba Amani wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday, referring to the experience of the Iranians in dealing with global arrogance.

When other countries meet their demands, the hegemonic powers target their security without fulfilling any of their economic or financial promises, the envoy added.

His tweet came in reaction to the analysis of some parties who claim that the Lebanese economy requires limiting the possibilities and the role of the Resistance for sake of the Zionist regime.

AMK/IRN85115930