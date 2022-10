This is the fourth time that the Lebanese lawmakers fail to elect a successor to President Michel Aoun, the Lebanese "elnashra" news website said on Monday.

Michel Moawad obtained 39 votes. In the previous meeting of the parliament, he obtained 42 votes. 50 votes were blank and 2 weere void and null.

The next meeting has been planned for October 27th.

