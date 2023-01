In a decree issued on Saturday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan as Iran's new police chief.

The decree by Leader also commended the former commander Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari for his attempts during his tenure in the position.

Ashtari has been working as the police chief since March 8, 2015, in the decree issued by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

