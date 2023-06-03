  1. World
US troops steal a new shipment of Syrian oil

TEHRAN, Jun 03 (MNA) – In continuation of plundering Syrian natural resources, the US occupying forces drove 45 tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil out of Syrian territory towards northern Iraq, local Syrian media said on Saturday.

Local sources from al-Yarubiyah countryside told SANA reporter that the US occupation forces removed oil tankers to their bases in northern Iraq, through the illegal al-Mahmudiyah crossing in the far eastern countryside of Hasaka on the border with Iraq.

Time and again US military load tanker trucks with Syrian oil and move it to their bases in northern Iraq.

The Syrian government describes the presence of the US troops on its soil as occupation and has called for their immediate withdrawal in order to be able to exercise its sovereignty over the entire country. 

