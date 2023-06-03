US troops steal a new shipment of Syrian oil

Local sources from al-Yarubiyah countryside told SANA reporter that the US occupation forces removed oil tankers to their bases in northern Iraq, through the illegal al-Mahmudiyah crossing in the far eastern countryside of Hasaka on the border with Iraq.

Time and again US military load tanker trucks with Syrian oil and move it to their bases in northern Iraq.

The Syrian government describes the presence of the US troops on its soil as occupation and has called for their immediate withdrawal in order to be able to exercise its sovereignty over the entire country.

MNA