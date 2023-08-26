Syrian locals force US troops to leave their village

Residents of Hammo village in the southern countryside of Qamishli, backed by A Syrian army unit, intercepted a military convoy of the American occupation that attempted to go in their village and expelled it from the area, the Syrian official news agency reported on Saturday.

Local sources told SANA reporter that a convoy of four armored vehicles linked to US forces accompanied by a car belonging to the separatist SDF militia tried to cross into the international road passing through the village, but the locals intercepted the convoy and expelled it from the area.

MNA