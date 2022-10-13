Iraqi parliament could not elect new president in 1st round

The session had been scheduled for 11 a.m., but as only 170 members were present at that time, the session was delayed. The quorum for electing the president is 220.

Prior to the session, several rockets hit the area of the parliament building inside the Green Zone, media reported.

So far, responsibility for the attack has not been claimed, and the Sadrists who are against forming a government by the Coordination Framework condemned the attack.

Reportedly, two candidates will be presented to the parliament — Abdul Latif Rashid, a prominent figure of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and Barham Saleh, the current president affiliated with the PUK as well.

Prior to the session, Riber Ahmed, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) presidential candidate, announced his withdrawal from the candidacy.

According to the results of the first round of votes, Abdul Latif Rashid gained 157 votes while incumbent president Barham Salih gained 99 votes. The latter has reportedly left the parliament paving the way for Rashid to become next Iraqi president in the second run.

Ths item is being updated...