Iraq to continue to mediate btw Iran, S Arabia: new president

Abdul Latif Rashid made the comments in an interview with Al-Jazeera, saying that the political crisis in the country is over and there is no decision to hold early elections.

Emphasizing that Iraq supports the Palestinian government with holy Quds as its capital, Rashid added, "We condemn the aggression in the occupied territories."

He further noted that the focus of the meeting of the Arab leaders in Algeria will be Palestine.

The president emphasized that "we continue to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Iran and their talks will continue, but their conclusion depends on the parties."

MNA/5622383