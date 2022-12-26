Iran, Taliban discuss Afghanistan political, economic issues

The two sides also discussed and exchanged views on the situation of Afghan refugees residing in Iran.

Saying that the current situation in Afghanistan is a favorable opportunity to increase the cooperation between Tehran and Kabul, Abdul Ghani Baradar added that the Taliban is ready for any kind of cooperation in the fields of mining, energy, and agriculture to attract Iran's investment in Afghanistan.

Appreciating the Islamic Republic of Iran for hosting Afghan refugees, the Taliban official called for the development of Iran-Afghanistan bilateral relations.

Kazemi Qomi, for his part, stressed that Iran is ready to cooperate with Kabul in the field of economy.

Iran has valuable experience in the field of mining and agriculture and is ready to provide its practical experience to Afghans and invest in this field, he added.

Strengthening relations and economic development between the two countries were also emphasized during the meeting.

MP/IRN84980615