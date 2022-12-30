Iran response to Zionist threats to be decisive, devastating

Major General Gholam Ali Rashid warned countries against providing bases and facilities to the Zionist regime that seeks to threaten Iran's national security.

Such bases will be targeted by Iranian armed forces, General Rashid said on the sidelines of the Iran Army's Zolfaghar 1401 Joint Exercise on Thursday night.

He also reminded the extra-regional enemies that Iranian armed forces will fight with "combined power" against the enemies, stressing that this will be a devastating power.

Rashid further noted that the Iran Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have a consensus that the Zionist regime is a threat to Iran's national security.

The Zionist regime, which is under the full support of other countries, is a destructive military security threat to all countries in the region and Iran, he also added.

Threatening actions of the Zionist regime against the interests and national security of Iran will be faced with a definite response by the Iranian armed forces, he stressed.

RHM/5668442