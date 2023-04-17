  1. Politics
Apr 17, 2023, 5:48 PM

Army cmdr.:

Israeli secret bases are in crosshairs of Iran Army

Israeli secret bases are in crosshairs of Iran Army

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – All the secret bases of the Zionist regime are in the crosshairs of the Iran Army, the commander of the northwestern headquarters of the Iranian army's ground forces said on Monday.

Speaking in a press conference on the occasion of Army Day, Brigadier Ali Hajilou, reacted to the actions of the neighboring countries regarding cooperation with the Zionist regime.

The countries that cooperate with this fake regime, should be aware that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are fully prepared against any kind of threat, Hajilou said.

All the secret bases of the Zionist regime are in the crosshairs of the Iran Army, the Army commander also warned, stressing that the Iran Army is ready to fight against the threats.

MNA/TSN2881484

News Code 199618
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News