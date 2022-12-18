Iran rejects CIA chief's claims as being propaganda war

"American officials continue their baseless political claims and illegal actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, questioning the conventional defense and military cooperation between Iran and Russia," Nasser Kan'ani said.

The spokesman added that "the US psychological campaign, which is based on lies and deception, is carried out in line with various goals, including exercising political pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran, instigating Iranophobia and covering up their warmongering [policies]."

"As we have said many times, cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields, including defense cooperation, is expanding in line with their mutual interests and in accordance with both countries' international rights and obligations and is not against any third country," he continued.

Kanani emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran acts independently in regulating its foreign relations in accordance with its national interests.

He further said that Iran observes international laws and regulations and does not seek permission from anyone in forging its foreign relations.

MNA