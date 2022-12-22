Iran condemns theft of Syrian natural resources

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani said at a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday that the end of occupation and the full return of respect to the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria is the prelude to any political solution to the crisis in the country.

He has warned that the war against terrorism should not turn into a pretext to weaken the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as well as a prelude to stealing the natural resources of the Arab country.

The Iranian diplomat also cautioned that any sort of military action in northern Syria will deteriorate the humanitarian situation in that region, adding that the illegal military presence of foreign forces in certain parts of Syria has created an ideal condition for terrorist acts; thus, the foreign boots on the ground must come to an end.

Iran appreciates efforts made by the United Nations and its relief entities to supply aid to people who are in dire need, he said, noting that despite the efforts, the humanitarian situation in Syria is still hard, prolonging the economic problems in the country.

According to the envoy, coercive measures such as the imposition of unilateral sanctions by the West against Syria have been one of the key elements exacerbating the humanitarian situation in the Arab country; so, instant efforts to provide the Syrian people with humanitarian aid as well as access to basic services like healthcare, education, food security, and electricity are necessary.

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports plans such as local and national reconciliation as well as facilitation of the return of refugees to their homeland, he said, adding that Tehran is of the opinion that a stable and secure Syria would be beneficial for the Syrian people, the region and international community.

MNA/IRN84977434