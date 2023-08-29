Amir-Abdollahian stresses need for expanding Iran-Spain ties

During a phone call between José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday, they discussed and exchanged views on the most important bilateral issues between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian referred to the recent parliamentary elections in Spain and emphasized the importance of expanding the relations between the two countries.

Referring to the rotating presidency of the European Union by Spain, the Iranian foreign minister highlighted the process of talks and cooperation between Iran and the European Union.

The Spanish foreign minister, for his part, welcomed the expansion of cooperation between the two countries while also highlighting the historical relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Spain.

Albares continued by recalling the fields of cooperation between the two countries and emphasized his country's readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Examining the latest status of consular cooperation was one of the other topics discussed in the meeting.

KI