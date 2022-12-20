ISIL attack on Iraq’s Diyala leaves at least 8 dead 

Eight were killed and four others wounded in the attack on Al-Bobali village in the suburbs of Al-Khalis in the north of Baqubah, the medical source in Diyala said.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still active in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Recently, the ISIL group has carried out a series of attacks on the areas of Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala, and Jalawla suburbs, and east of Saladin. Some security sources reported the existence of ISIL training centers in the Anbar desert in western Iraq and the border with Syria.

