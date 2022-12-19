Benzema retires from French national team

“I’ve made my best efforts and my mistakes to be where I am today and I am proud! I’ve written my own story and our story ends today,” wrote Benzema, according to sports media.

Benzema was hoping to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but a muscle injury and some strange decisiones from the French coaching staff behind the scenes forced him to return to Madrid.

The French striker will now focus on his Real Madrid career, where he will be hoping to keep playing at a high level for a few more seasons so that he can still make an impact and retire in the club of his life.

Benzema has recovered from his injury and is ready to contribute during the second half of what’s going to be a very busy and tough 2022-2023 season.

