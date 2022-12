In a tweet on early Monday, Kan'ani felicitated Argentinan people on winning FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to the diplomat, the final match was spectacular and difficult and Lionel Messi and his teammates shined in the match.

Argentina has grabbed its third FIFA World Cup trophy after defeating France in penalty kicks held in Qatar’s Lusail on Sunday.

This is Argentina’s third FIFA World Cup trophy after its win in 1978 and 1986.

MNA/