Richarlison's superb scissor most beautiful goal of World Cup

Fifa announced Friday that the goal of the center forward of the Seleçao Richarlison in the victory against Serbia (2-0) during the group stage had been voted the best achievement of this World Cup in Qatar.

A superb scissor in the second half to make the break against the Balkan players chosen by Internet users called to vote for their favorite goal of this month of competition among a preselection of ten.

The Tottenham player featured twice on this list, with another goal scoring in the Round of 16 against South Korea.

