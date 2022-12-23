  1. Sports
Dec 23, 2022, 6:41 PM

Richarlison's superb scissor most beautiful goal of World Cup

Richarlison's superb scissor most beautiful goal of World Cup

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Brazilian Richarlison's superb scissor has been voted the most beautiful goal of the World Cup.

Fifa announced Friday that the goal of the center forward of the Seleçao Richarlison in the victory against Serbia (2-0) during the group stage had been voted the best achievement of this World Cup in Qatar.

A superb scissor in the second half to make the break against the Balkan players chosen by Internet users called to vote for their favorite goal of this month of competition among a preselection of ten.

The Tottenham player featured twice on this list, with another goal scoring in the Round of 16 against South Korea.

KI

News Code 195284
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News