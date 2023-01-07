  1. World
Japan flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – A bomb threat has forced a passenger plane operated by budget carrier Jetstar Japan to make an emergency landing at an airport in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

The plane landed at Chubu Airport shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. It was heading from Narita Airport near Tokyo for Fukuoka Airport in southwestern Japan, NHK reported. 

The carrier says 136 passengers and six crewmembers were on the plane. They escaped using emergency slides. Airport officials say five people were injured while evacuating.

Sources close to the matter say Narita Airport received a call from Germany at around 6:20 a.m. and a man's voice said in English he had planted a 100-kilogram plastic bomb in the cargo room of the Jetstar plane.

They say the caller demanded to talk with a manager, warning he would detonate the bomb otherwise.

Police say no suspicious object has been found so far.

The airport closed its runway due to the incident, but operations resumed several hours later.

