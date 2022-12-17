Tehran to host 6th Intl. Transportation Exhibition

Representatives from Russia, Italy, China, and Singapore will be showcasing their products and services at the event, which will also host business delegations from Russia, Tajikistan, Armenia, Oman, and Belgrade, Finacial Tribune reported.

The exhibitors represent a wide range of fields, including road, sea, air, rail, multimodal and smart transportation, as well as technical and civil engineering. Knowledge-based companies and startups will also participate.

Specialized panels and workshops related to transportation, in addition to roundtables and press conferences with the deputy ministers of road and urban development, will also be held on the sidelines of the event.

“One of the main goals of this expo is to showcase the latest achievements of companies, especially knowledge-based companies, in the field of transportation,” deputy minister Shahriar Afandizadeh was also quoted as saying by the news portal of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

The establishment of interaction between companies and visitors is another goal, he added.

The expo is sponsored by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, and the Iran National Innovation Fund.

MNA/PR