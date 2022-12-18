  1. Politics
Dec 18, 2022, 5:30 PM

Raeisi felicitates Qatari Emir on National Day

Raeisi felicitates Qatari Emir on National Day

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – Addressing Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in a letter, Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi offered his congratulations to the Qatari people and government on the Arab country’s National Day.

Referring to historical bonds between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Qatari government, Raeisi expressed hope Iran and Qatar will witness the growing and expanding relations in the political, economic, and cultural fields.

The First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Mokhber also congratulated Qatari Prime Minister Shiekh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani in a letter. "I sincerely congratulate His Excellency and the people of that country on the National Day of Qatar."

He also asked God Almighty for the health and success of the Qatari Prime Minister and the honor and pride of the people of this country.

Qatar National Day is a national commemoration of Qatar's unification in 1878. It is celebrated annually on 18 December. The holiday was established by a 21 June 2007 decree of the then Crown Prince and Heir Apparent Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

RHM/5658554

News Code 195087
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News