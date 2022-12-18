Raeisi felicitates Qatari Emir on National Day

Referring to historical bonds between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Qatari government, Raeisi expressed hope Iran and Qatar will witness the growing and expanding relations in the political, economic, and cultural fields.

The First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Mokhber also congratulated Qatari Prime Minister Shiekh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani in a letter. "I sincerely congratulate His Excellency and the people of that country on the National Day of Qatar."

He also asked God Almighty for the health and success of the Qatari Prime Minister and the honor and pride of the people of this country.

Qatar National Day is a national commemoration of Qatar's unification in 1878. It is celebrated annually on 18 December. The holiday was established by a 21 June 2007 decree of the then Crown Prince and Heir Apparent Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

