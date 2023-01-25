Five Iranian children win in intl. painting contest in Japan

As many s 13,214 drawings had been sent to the 13th Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children in Japan while 5 members of the Iranian Center for the Intellectual Development of Child and Adolescent (CIDCA) gained awards.

9-year-old Ahura Bakhtiari from CIDCA No. 41 in Tehran received the Kao Award, 6-year-old Taranom Sheikh Sharifi from Larestan in Fars Province and 10-year-old Zeinab Bagheri from Azarshahr in East Azerbaijan Province received the Eco-Friendly Award and the Special Jury Award.

Also, 11-year-old Bahar Rezaiyan from Tehran CIDCA No. 21 and 8-year-old Zahra Mozafari from Kangan in Bushehr Province won the Eco-Friendly Award.

Kao International Environment Painting Contest has been held annually since 2010 in the hope that paintings and thoughts expressed by children around the world, on their sincere consideration of the environmental conservation around them, the earth and its future.

