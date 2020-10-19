WIPO grants medal to late Iranian maestro Shajarian

World Intellectual Property Organization awarded the WIPO Medal for Creativity to the late Iranian traditional Persian vocalist, Mohammad Reza Shajarian in appreciation of his valuable achievements in the field of traditional music and Persian culture.

WIPO's Medal for Creativity is awarded to influential artists who have played a crucial role in the cultural and artistic development and their initiatives and activities have had a significant impact on promoting respect for creative works.

Inspiring the artistic community and the capacity to serve as a role model for artists are some of the criteria for awarding this medal.

The legendary Iranian vocalist received numerous awards. In 1999, UNESCO presented him with the prestigious Picasso Award, one of Europe's highest honors.

According to his will, his body was moved to the city of Tous and was laid to rest on October 10 next to the tomb of the great Iranian poet Ferdowsi.

Shajarian was the undisputed master of Persian traditional (classical) singing and is regarded as a national treasure by both musicians and music lovers.

He was perhaps Iran's most diverse and prolific singer of all time and has a huge repertory of recorded works.

