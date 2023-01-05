8 found fatally shot in US shootout, including 5 children

Police in Enoch, in the western US state of Utah, announced the discovery of the bodies of five children and three adults in the city who were shot dead in an apartment building.

The victims were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a statement by city officials in Enoch, a small town of about 8,000 people located 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City, ABC News reported.

The five children attended schools in the Iron County School District, officials said in a letter sent to parents.

